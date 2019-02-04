D-Street Buzz: Metal, pharma stocks fall led by Tata Steel, Lupin; ONGC jumps 3%, Titan rallies

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with the Nifty50 down 43 points, trading at 10849 while the Sensex shed 133 points and was trading at 36336 mark.

Nifty Metal along with the pharma sector was down over a percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

From the pharma space, the top losers were Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

From the infra space, the top losers were Adani Power which tanked 9 percent followed by Bharti Airtel, IRB Infra, NBCC, Vodafone Idea and Voltas.

Reliance Power plunged 27 percent in the afternoon session. Reliance Communications cracked 32 percent after investors reacted to developments around its debt resolution plan. The company has decided to file for bankruptcy in a bid to resolve matters related to its debt.

Nifty Energy was trading in the green with gains from ONGC which jumped over 3 percent followed by Reliance Industries.

The top gainers from NSE included Titan Company, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, YES Bank, HPCL and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were DHFL which jumped 6 percent as the company decided to divest its stake in Aadhar Housing Finance to Blackstone. The other active stocks included names like Titan Company, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Zee Entertainment.

Aarti Industries, Divi's Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Havells India, Infosys, Titan Company and Wipro have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

213 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Amtek Auto, Andhra Cements, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Wire, Dena Bank, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GVK Power, Hindustan Copper, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jindal Steel & Power, Pioneer Distilleries, Prabhat Dairy, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars, Reliance Power, Steel Authority of India, Sakthi Sugars, Sintex Industries, SREI Infrastructure, Unitech and Zee Media Corporation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 445 stocks advancing and 1268 declining while 368 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 653 stocks advanced, 1634 declined and 146 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

