D-Street Buzz: Metal, IT stocks rally led by JSW Steel, Wipro; ITC up 2%, PSU banks drag

The Indian stock market hit fresh record highs with Sensex and Bank Nifty hitting new record highs. Sensex is up 131.45 points or 0.32 percent at 41483.62, while the Nifty gained 38.50 points at 12203.50.

Nifty IT along with the metal index gained a percent each. The top gainers from the IT space included Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree.

A weaker rupee boosted IT stocks and on optimism that the initial Sino-US trade pact will allay one of the major risks to global economic growth.

The top gainers from the metal space are JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, MOIL, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Copper.

Nifty PSU Bank is down 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Wipro while the top losers include Hindustan Unilever, GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks are HDFC, Tata Steel, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

About 1035 shares have advanced, 1116 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.