D-Street Buzz: Metal index outperform led by NMDC, Tata Steel; Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors top gainers

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat in Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,547, up 11 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 18 points at 38,261.

Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Wipro and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Except banking index, all other sectoral indices are trading in green with auto index gained more than 1 percent.

Shares of Welspun Corp nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as company entered in to an agreement for supply of at 220 KMT of pipes for Oil & Gas project in the Americas region.

Nifty PSU bank index was down over 1 percent led by OBC, SBI, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

BSE midcap index was up 0.5 percent led by Alkem Lab, ABB India, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Forge, CG Consumer, Jindal Steel, Kansai Nerolac and Max Financial are the other gainers.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro are the positive contributors to the Sensex.

Nifty metal index gained 1 percent led by Jindal Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma, GSK Pharmaceuticals, KPIT Technologies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vimta Labs and Zensar Technologies are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 46 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gemini Communication, Educomp Solutions, Cochin Shipyard, Idea Cellular and Genus Power.

The market breadth favoured advances, with 899 stocks advancing, 774 declining and 396 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1372 stocks advanced, 1069 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

