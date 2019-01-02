D-Street Buzz: Metal, auto stocks slide led by Tata Steel, M&M; Eicher Motors most active

The Indian stock market has slipped further in this Wednesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 57 points, trading at 10,804 while the Sensex was down 319 points and was trading at 35,935.

Nifty Metal along with the Auto index were the underperforming sectors, down close to 3 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NALCO and Vedanta.

From the auto space, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland.

Bank Nifty was however trading in the green led by Federal Bank and YES Bank.

From the IT space, the top gainers were Infosys, Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi and KPIT Tech.

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, Titan Company, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers included Eicher Motors, HPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

JSW Holdings, Proseed India, SMS Lifesciences and Tube Investments have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

26 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arrow Textiles, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Rolta India, Unity Infraprojects and Visesh Infotecnics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 547 stocks advancing and 1098 declining while 416 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 921 stocks advanced, 1358 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.