D-Street Buzz: Metal, auto, bank stocks underperform; IT stocks gain as rupee hits 74/USD

Markets witness volatility and there are factors such as political or economic which may impact your investments both positively and negatively. As a result, your investment decision may go wrong because of these factors. Here are five important reasons you would have to change your asset allocation:

The Indian benchmark indices are remain volatile in the afternoon trade on Monday with Nifty trading above 10,450, while Sensex is flat.

Among the sector, auto, bank, infra and metal index were trading lower, while pharma, energy and IT were trading with 1 percent gains.

The BSE smallcap index is up 1 percent led by A2Z Infra, Action Construction, Aegis Logistics, Adlabs Entertainment, Ajmera Realty, Aksh Optifibre, and Allahabad Bank.

Nifty auto was down 1 percent led by Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp.

IndusInd Bank has reported 4.6 percent year-on-year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 920.25 crore, dented by sharp rise in provisions.

Profit in the quarter ended September 2017 stood at Rs 880.1 crore.

Metal stocks are also buzzing as shares of Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Nalco, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Welspun Corp are down 1-2.5 percent.

On the other hand pharma stocks are trading higher with 1-4 percent gain including Lupin, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddys Labs.

From the BSE midcap space, Cummins, Tata Power, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, MphasiS and Vakrangee are the top gainers.

Dewan Housing, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank are the most active shares on BSE.

6 stocks have hit new 52-week high, while 63 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names Gitanjali Gems, Indosolar, kwality, Pincon Spirit and Usher Agro among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1101 stocks advancing, 618 declining and 351 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1417 stocks advanced, 927 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market news, click here