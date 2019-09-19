D-Street Buzz: Media stocks slip led by Zee Ent; YES Bank, ICICI Bank down 2-6%, Airtel gains

Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with Sensex down 294 points at 36,269 mark while the Nifty was down 89 points and is trading at 10,751 level.

Nifty Midcap was down a percent dragged by Castrol India, Cholamandalam Investment, Dish TV, GMR Infra, NBCC, Indraprastha Gas, PFC, Tata Global Beverage and Union Bank of India.

Bank Nifty was trading in the red, the top losers were ICICI Bank which was down over 2 percent followed by YES Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and PNB.

From the IT space, the top losers were HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and Tata Elxsi.

Nifty Media was down over 2 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment which shed over 3 percent followed by Jagran Prakashan, Eros International, DEN Networks and Dish TV.

India VIX was up 1.17 percent and is trading at 15.53.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Coal India while the top losers are YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 7 stocks advanced while 42 declined.