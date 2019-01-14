D-Street Buzz: Media stocks slip led by Dish TV; Infosys up 2%, YES Bank most active

The Indian stock market continued to trade in the red in this Monday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 93 points, trading at 10,702 while the Sensex fell 282 points and was trading at 35,727.

Infra along with the media sector was down 1.5 percent dragged by L&T, CG Power, Bharti Airtel, NBCC, NCC, NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Power, Reliance Communications, Vodafone Idea and GMR Infra.

From the media space, the top losers were Dish TV which shed 4 percent followed by INOX Leisure, Jagran Prakashan, Zee Entertainment and TV18 Broadcast.

Selective FMCG stocks were trading lower with loses from Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Industries, ITC and Marico.

From the auto space, the top losers were Exide Industries, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and TVS Motor.

Bank Nifty was also weak as Federal Bank fell 5 percent while Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank were the other losers. However, YES Bank jumped over 4 percent.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers included GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

Aarti Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, Torrent Pharma and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

64 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Bharat Wire Ropes, Gateway Distriparks, Dena Bank, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jamna Auto, LEEL Electricals, Orchid Pharma and Tata Steel among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 518 stocks advancing and 1144 declining while 420 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 854 stocks advanced, 1380 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.