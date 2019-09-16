D-Street Buzz: Nifty Media outperforms; Titan up 2%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices are trading on a negative note with the Energy index down over a percent following spike in global oil prices. Sensex is down 130 points at 37,254 mark while the Nifty shed 38 points and is trading at 11,037 level.

Nifty Energy is down a percent dragged by BPCL and HPCL which shed over 5 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation. However, GAIL India added a percent while ONGC was the other gainer.

Infra stocks are also trading in the red, the top losers are Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, NCC, NTPC and Tata Power Company.

Nifty PSE shed a percent as well dragged by BHEL, BPCL, IOC, Oil India, Rural Electrification Corporation, SAIL and Container Corp.

Nifty Media was up over a percent and was the outperforming sector led by TV18 Broadcast, Network18, Dish TV, Eros International Media, INOX Leisure, TV Today Network and Zee Entertainment among others.

Shares of SpiceJet and IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation fell 3 percent and 2 percent intraday respectively on September 16 as oil prices jumped over 11 percent after sudden drone attack on two Saudi plants.

India VIX spiked 6.02 percent and is trading at 14.97.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Titan Company, GAIL India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim Industries and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are BPCL, IOC, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel and HDFC.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, BPCL, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 26 stocks advanced while 24 declined.

Astral Poly Tech, Phoenix Mills, Galaxy Surfactants and Petronet LNG hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

58 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including 3M India, SpiceJet and Oracle Financial Services among others.