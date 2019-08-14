D-Street Buzz: Media stocks rally led by Zee Entertainment; Tata Steel up 3%, Sun Pharma tanks

After a disastrous day on August 13, the Indian benchmark indices have started on a robust note following strong Asian cues. Nifty jumped 107 points to 11,033 while the Sensex spiked 382 points to 37,341.

Nifty Media is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Zee Entertainment which jumped 5 percent followed by DEN Networks, Hathway Cable, Eros International, Dish TV and Sun TV Network.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel and Power and Vedanta.

Selective banking names are trading on a positive note. The top gainers are ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

However, Nifty Pharma is down over 2 percent dragged by Glenmark Pharma which tanked 8 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Lupin, Divis Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

India VIX is down 6.30 percent and is trading at 16.66.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Zee Entertainment, UPL, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coal India, Wipro and Power Grid.

The most active stocks are HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank and Bajaj Finance.

175 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Glenmark Pharma, NALCO, NCC, Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Forge, Tata Power, Bosch, Tata Elxsi and Britannia Industries among others.

907 stocks advanced and 742 declined while 439 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1041 stocks advanced, 888 declined and 96 remained unchanged.