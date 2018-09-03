D-Street Buzz: Media stocks outperform led by Network18; Dr Reddy's Labs gains 3%, ITC hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 24 points at 11,705 while the Sensex is trading higher by 74 points at 38,719.

Media stocks are buzzing led by Network18 which zoomed 13 percent followed by EROS International, DEN Networks, TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, Sun TV Network and PVR among others.

Pharma stocks are also trading higher with gains from Dr Reddy's Labs which added 3 percent followed by Lupin, Sun Pharma, GSK Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

Nifty metal is up 1 percent led by Welspun Corp, MOIL and NMDC which are up 2-4 percent followed by Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, SAIL and NALCO among others.

Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top losers include Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers are Network18, Mahindra CIE, Vakrangee, HCC and Gujarat Fluro Chemicals.

The top BSE losers include Balkrishna Industries, Adani Transmission, Kirloskar Oil, Escorts and DLF.

49 stocks have hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon including Albert David, GSK Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, GSK Consumer, Havells India, Infosys, ITC, NIIT Tech and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, 39 stocks have hit new 52-week low including eClerx Services, DB Realty, MEP Infra and Gammon India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1143 stocks advancing, 563 declining and 383 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1582 stocks advanced, 962 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.