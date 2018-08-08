App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Media stocks gain with INOX Leisure up 5%; Bajaj Finance hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 872 stocks advancing, 739 declining and 451 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1095 stocks advanced, 875 declined and 85 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
Moneycontrol News

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Wednesday morning, with the Sensex up 23 points at 37,688 while the Nifty is up 4 points at 11, 393.

Nifty Media is up over 1 percent, outperforming all other sectorial indices led by INOX Leisure which jumped 5 percent followed by TV Today Network which added 3 percent. Hathway Cable, HT Media and PVR are the other gainers.

From the metal space, Hindalco Industries is up 1 percent while Jindal Steel & Power gained half a percent.

Nifty PSU bank is up 1 percent led by Bank of Baroda which added 2 percent while Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank are the other gainers.

The top NSE gainers included Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Finserv.

The most active stocks are Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Punjab National Bank and Tata Steel.

The top NSE losers include HPCL, BPCL, HCL Tech, Wipro and ICICI Bank which are all done over 1 percent.

The top BSE gainers are Vakrangee which zoomed 8 percent followed by Intellect Design, INOX Leisure, VIP Industries and Kwality.

The top BSE losers are Trident, Edelweiss Financial, Dilip Buildcon, Avanti Feeds and Parag Milk.

From the BSE smallcap space, Patel Engineering zoomed 14 percent while Automotive Axles jumped 12 percent.

Bajaj Finance, Bata India, Dabur India, GSK Pharma and VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, Gammon Infra and Jyoti Structures are some of the stocks which have hit fresh 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

