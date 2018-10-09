App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Media stocks gain led by DEN Networks; Tata Motors falls 4%, Bharti Airtel hits new 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 911 stocks advancing, 672 declining and 455 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 935 stocks advanced, 691 declined and 58 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 adding 26 points, trading at 10,374 while the Sensex has gained over 100 points at 34,576.

Nifty media is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by DEN Networks, Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, Hathway Cable, Dish TV, Network18 and PVR among others.

From the Nifty metal space, Vedanta, NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, SAIL and Tata Steel are the top gainers.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

related news

Selective auto stocks are down dragged by Tata Motors which shed 4 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

From the Nifty midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance gained 2 percent followed by GMR Infra, M&M Financial Services, United Breweries and Ajanta Pharma among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include LIC Housing Finance, IIFL Holdings, Edelweiss Financial, Cholamandalam Investment and L&T Finance Holdings.

The top losers from the BSE smallcap space are IL&FS Engineering, IL&FS Transport, Goa Carbon and Gravita India. The top gainers include Tejas Networks, NCL India, DCM Sriram and Dhampur Sugar.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, HDFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top NSE losers are Tata Motors, BPCL, Eicher Motors, UPL and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, DHFL, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, 147 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Emami, Godrej Properties, HUDCO, Natco Pharma, MRPL, Tata Motors and Wonderla Holidays among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

