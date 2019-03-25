D-Street Buzz: Media stocks crack led by Zee Entertainment; REC spikes 10%

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the early morning losses and are trading deep in the red with Nifty down 123 points, trading at 11,333 whereas Sensex has fallen 417 points, trading at 37,746.

Nifty Realty was the top loser, down over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Prestige Estate, Sunteck Realty and Unitech.

Media stocks are also down with the index shedding 2 percent led by DEN Networks which is down 4 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Zee Media, Dish TV, PVR, Sun TV Network and DB Corp.

From the auto space, the top losers are Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp.

Selective FMCG stocks are down with losses from United Breweries, United Spirits, Colgate Palmolive and Marico.

From the BSE midcap space, the top losers are Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, SAIL, PNB Housing Finance, United Breweries and Indian Bank while from the smallcap space, the top losers are ZEN Tech, Mukand, Dish TV and Bombay Dyeing among others.

Banks continue to remain weak with loses from ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank that shed 2 percent each followed by YES Bank, PNB, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The top Nifty gainers include IOC, NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid and HPCL while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL, Bharti Infratel and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, REC, Maruti Suzuki, Just Dial and HDFC.

Arvind Fashions, Spacenet Enterprises, Jai Balaji Industries, Info Edge, REC and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Hero Moto, Alkem Laboratories, Igarashi Motors, Lakshmi Energy, Simplex Projects and Genesys International have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 360 stocks advancing and 1,348 declining while 394 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 664 stocks advanced, 1,813 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

