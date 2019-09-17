D-Street Buzz: Maruti, Hero Moto fall 2-3%; metals drag, VIX spikes

Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning loses with Sensex down 403 points at 36,720 mark while the Nifty is trading below the 10,900 mark shedding 116 points and is trading at 10,885 level.

Nifty Auto shed close to 2 percent dragged by Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Tata Motors DVR which are down 2-3 percent each followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and MRF.

Selective pharma names are trading in the red led by Aurobindo Pharma which is down 3 percent followed by Cipla, Divis Labs, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

From the metal space, the top losers include Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, NMDC, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

The realty and PSU Bank index shed over a percent each dragged by DLF, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The top losers from the PSU banking space are Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, State Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

India VIX jumped 4.95 percent and is trading at 15.69.

The top Nifty50 gainers include GAIL India, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, UPL and Asian Paints while the top losers are Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks were HDFC, YES Bank, Axis Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

Among the Nifty50 names, 7 stocks advanced while 43 declined.

Vinati Organics, PI Industries, CESC, Galaxy Surfactants and IndiaMART InterMESH hit new 52- week high on the NSE.