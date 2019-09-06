D-Street Buzz: Maruti, Eicher Motors jump 3%; RIL gains, midcaps advance

The Indian stock market continues to trade on a handsome note with Sensex up 282 points at 36,927 mark while the Nifty jumped 77 points and is trading at 10,925 level.

Nifty Auto is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki which jumped 3 percent each followed by Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland among others.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries added 2 percent followed by ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid and Tata Power.

Selective midcap stocks are trading in the green led by with the Nifty Midcap50 index up a percent. The top gainers are GMR Infra, NALCO, Power Finance Corporation, REC and NBCC.

The FMCG index is trading in the red dragged by Emami, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, United Breweries and Tata Global Beverage.

India VIX is down 4.23 percent and is trading at 16.54.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Axis Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Cipla.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 36 stocks advanced while 14 declined.

165 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Housing Finance while stocks which hit new 52-week high included Bata India, Pidilite, Nestle, Berger Paints, CESC, Prestige Estates, CreditAccess Grameen, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Infosys.