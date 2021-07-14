MARKET NEWS

D-Street Buzz: Market witnesses bouts of volatility; more than 420 stocks hit 52-week highs

More than 420 stocks, including ACC, Bombay Dyeing, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Kitex Garments, IRCTC, Jindal Saw, Just Dial, Tata Communications and RITES, hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

The Indian market was witnessing bouts of volatility as erasing the losses of early trade, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty turned green with supports coming from IT majors such as Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra.

Sensex, at one point, was down more than 150 points but recovered and rose almost 100 points.

At 1125 hours, Sensex was at 52,833, up 63 points or 0.12 percent while the Nifty was 20 points, or 0.13 percent, up at 15,832.

Mid and small-caps were outperforming their larger peers as the BSE Midcap index was 0.25 percent up while the BSE Smallcap index was trading 0.51 percent higher.

Among the sectors, IT and teck rose more than a percent each while energy, FMCG, auto, realty and oil & gas were in the red.

Track live market updates here

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments is of the that until we get past either level of the range between 15400 and 15900, we will not witness momentum and a one-sided trading opportunity.

"Raging bull markets normally end with some clear signs such as too many media stories of huge wealth creation in markets, hyper retail trading activity, froth in mid-small-caps and even average IPOs getting hugely over-subscribed. Discerning investors can find all these features in the market now. This calls for caution and a conservative approach to investment, going forward," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"A sharp correction may happen, or the bull may continue to run. Whatever the outcome, safety is in quality large-caps that are moving only slowly now and not in small-caps that are flying away. There is a bubble in small-caps which will end badly for the newbie retail investors chasing these small-caps. Investors may book some profits and move the money to fixed income and remain invested in quality large-caps in IT, metals, pharma, cement and FMCG."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:55 am

