App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-street Buzz: Market off day's high as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor drag auto index over 1%

Dewan Housing, Just Dial, PC Jeweller, UPL and Bajaj Finance are the most active shares on BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market is trading higher but off day's high as some selling pressure seen in the auto, IT, energy and metal pack. However, the Nifty is holding above 11,000 mark as FMCG, infra and pharma space are providing support to the indices.

Midcap and smallcap index are outperforming the benchmark indices. Alkem Lab, Bajaj Holdings, Castrol, CG Consumer, Emami, GRUH Finance are among the gainers in the midcap space.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor touched their 52-week low, trading 5-9 percent lower in today's trading session.

HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech and Mphasis are top losers in the IT space.

related news

Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco and NMDC are among the losers in the metal index.

On the other hand, FMCG stocks are continue to trade higher with above 2 percent gain.

Dewan Housing, Just Dial, PC Jeweller, UPL and Bajaj Finance are the most active shares on BSE.

Havells, Berger Paints, Bata, Relaxo Footwears, Borosil Glass Works, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance are some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high.

On the other hand, 218 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, BEML, DB Realty, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Gammon India, Hindalco Industries, JK Cement, MT Educare among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 902 stocks advancing, 777 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1282 stocks advanced, 1085 declined and 136 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:51 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.