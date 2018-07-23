D-street Buzz: Market off day's high as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor drag auto index over 1%

The market is trading higher but off day's high as some selling pressure seen in the auto, IT, energy and metal pack. However, the Nifty is holding above 11,000 mark as FMCG, infra and pharma space are providing support to the indices.

Midcap and smallcap index are outperforming the benchmark indices. Alkem Lab, Bajaj Holdings, Castrol, CG Consumer, Emami, GRUH Finance are among the gainers in the midcap space.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor touched their 52-week low, trading 5-9 percent lower in today's trading session.

HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech and Mphasis are top losers in the IT space.

Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco and NMDC are among the losers in the metal index.

On the other hand, FMCG stocks are continue to trade higher with above 2 percent gain.

Dewan Housing, Just Dial, PC Jeweller, UPL and Bajaj Finance are the most active shares on BSE.

Havells, Berger Paints, Bata, Relaxo Footwears, Borosil Glass Works, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance are some of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high.

On the other hand, 218 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, BEML, DB Realty, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Gammon India, Hindalco Industries, JK Cement, MT Educare among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 902 stocks advancing, 777 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1282 stocks advanced, 1085 declined and 136 remained unchanged.