D-Street Buzz: Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI shed 2% each; Tech Mahindra rises, VIX zooms

Benchmark indices continues trading in the red with Sensex is down 280 points at 37,104 mark while the Nifty is trading around the 11,000 mark shedding 85 points and is trading at 10,990 level.

The auto index along with the PSU Bank sector are down over a percent each followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR and TVS Motor Company.

From the PSU Banking space, the top losers are State Bank of India which is down 2 percent followed by IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank.

The top losers from the infra space included Interglobe Aviation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharti Infratel, NCC, Larsen & Toubro, Vodafone Idea, Voltas and NTPC.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the red led by Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

Bank Nifty is down half a percent dragged by IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space included Wockhardt, Varroc Engineering, Colgate Palmolive and Emami while the top losers included 3M India, Castrol India, Future Retail, M&M Financial Services and RBL Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are OnMobile Global, JK Agri Genetics, HEG, TVS Electronics and Graphite India while the top losers are Equitas Holdings, Liberty Shoes and Bodal Chemicals.

India VIX spiked 7.08 percent and is trading at 15.12.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Britannia Industries while the top losers are BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, UPL and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, BPCL, YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

Among the Nifty50 names, 13 stocks advanced while 37 declined.

Adani Green, Phoenix Mills, Astral Poly Tech, Phoenix Mills, Galaxy Surfactants and Petronet LNG hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

70 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including 3M India, SpiceJet and Oracle Financial Services among others.