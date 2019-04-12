D-Street Buzz: ITC, Maruti jump 2% each, pushes market higher; PC Jeweller zooms 15%

The Indian benchmark indices are witnessing some handsome gains this afternoon with Nifty50 trading at 11,644, up 48 points while the Sensex gained 178 points and is trading at 38,785.

FMCG is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by ITC which spiked close to 3 percent after the stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.42 times. The other gainers are Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Marico and Dabur India.

Auto stocks are also buzzing with gains from Maruti Suzuki which jumped 2 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company.

From the banking space, the top gainers are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Selective infra stocks are trading in the red with loses from Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, CG Power and Reliance Communications.

India VIX is up 0.81 percent at 21.13 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include GAIL India, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Adani Ports while IOC, Indiabulls Housing, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are PC Jeweller which spiked close to 14 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and ITC.

Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Siemens, Mstc and OCL Iron and Steel hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 958 stocks advanced and 732 declined while 400 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,321 stocks advanced, 1,080 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

