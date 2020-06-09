D-Street Buzz | ITC, HUL, Dabur boost Nifty FMCG index; Nestle fails to perform

Most FMCG stocks, including ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dabur, traded with healthy gains on June 9, keeping their sectoral indices in the green.

The Nifty FMCG index was 1.05 percent up at 29,811.35 at 1245 hours, with 13 stocks in the green and only two in the red.

Shares of Dabur India, United Spirits and Colgate Palmolive (India) were up 3 percent while those of Tata Consumer and ITC were about 2 percent up in the afternoon trade.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care and Nestle India were down by a percent.

After a choppy start, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded in the green, supported by gains in heavyweights such as HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Easing lockdown, hopes of a stimulus and bargain-hunting are keeping the stock market in the higher orbit.

As uncertainty persists in the market, experts recommend "buy on dips" and 'bottom-up stock picking' to reap gains in such a market.

"Under the given circumstances, it is better to focus on bottom-up stock picking. However post the near-term run-up, we advise investors to remain cautious," said Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI direct.

"Some profit-booking can be done on trading plays. For medium to long-term perspective, we advise investors to position their portfolio for a long-term perspective through companies with excellent and reliable performance over the years, based on the established business models, strong balance sheets, and quality management," Pandey added.