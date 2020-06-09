App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz | ITC, HUL, Dabur boost Nifty FMCG index; Nestle fails to perform

After a choppy start, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded in the green, supported by gains in heavyweights such as HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Most FMCG stocks, including ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dabur, traded with healthy gains on June 9, keeping their sectoral indices in the green.

The Nifty FMCG index was 1.05 percent up at 29,811.35 at 1245 hours, with 13 stocks in the green and only two in the red.

Shares of Dabur India, United Spirits and Colgate Palmolive (India) were up 3 percent while those of Tata Consumer and ITC were about 2 percent up in the afternoon trade.

Close

Capture

related news

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care and Nestle India were down by a percent.

After a choppy start, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded in the green, supported by gains in heavyweights such as HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank.

Easing lockdown, hopes of a stimulus and bargain-hunting are keeping the stock market in the higher orbit.

As uncertainty persists in the market, experts recommend "buy on dips" and 'bottom-up stock picking' to reap gains in such a market.

"Under the given circumstances, it is better to focus on bottom-up stock picking. However post the near-term run-up, we advise investors to remain cautious," said Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI direct.

"Some profit-booking can be done on trading plays. For medium to long-term perspective, we advise investors to position their portfolio for a long-term perspective through companies with excellent and reliable performance over the years, based on the established business models, strong balance sheets, and quality management," Pandey added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty FMCG

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.