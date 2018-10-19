D-Street Buzz: IT stocks slip 3% led by Mindtree, TCS, Infosys; smallcaps underperform

The benchmark indices are trading lower on Friday with Nifty hovering around 10,350 mark, while Sensex is down over 350 points.

Barring FMCG and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in red led by IT and auto indices with 3 percent and 1.5 percent lower respectively.

Among the IT names Mindtree slipped more than 14 percent, followed by Oracle Financial, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and TCS.

Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hero Motocorp and M&M are the top losers on the Sensex.

Metal stocks seen some buying on Friday with Hindustan Zinc, MOIL, and Coal India are trading with marginal gains.

Auto stocks including Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi, Exide Industries, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto are trading lower by 1-4 percent.

From the energy space, Reliance Industries and Reliance Infra are down over 4 percent each while HPCL, IOC, ONGC and Tata Power are down over 1 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bharat Electronics, CRISIL, Endurance Tech, GE T&D India, Emami are down between 2-4 percent.

The most active stocks on BSE are Sudarshan Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, Dewan Housing and Yes Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 468 stocks advancing, 1224 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 720 stocks advanced, 1571 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.