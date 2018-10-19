App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks slip 3% led by Mindtree, TCS, Infosys; smallcaps underperform

Auto stocks including Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi, Exide Industries, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto are trading lower by 1-4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices are trading lower on Friday with Nifty hovering around 10,350 mark, while Sensex is down over 350 points.

Barring FMCG and metal all other sectoral indices are trading in red led by IT and auto indices with 3 percent and 1.5 percent lower respectively.

Among the IT names Mindtree slipped more than 14 percent, followed by Oracle Financial, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and TCS.

Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hero Motocorp and M&M are the top losers on the Sensex.

related news

Metal stocks seen some buying on Friday with Hindustan Zinc, MOIL, and Coal India are trading with marginal gains.

Auto stocks including Motherson Sumi, TVS Motor, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi, Exide Industries, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto are trading lower by 1-4 percent.

From the energy space, Reliance Industries and Reliance Infra are down over 4 percent each while HPCL, IOC, ONGC and Tata Power are down over 1 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bharat Electronics, CRISIL, Endurance Tech, GE T&D India, Emami are down between 2-4 percent.

The most active stocks on BSE are Sudarshan Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, Dewan Housing and Yes Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 468 stocks advancing, 1224 declining and 365 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 720 stocks advanced, 1571 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.