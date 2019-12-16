App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks shine led by TCS; BGR Energy zooms 18%, Indiabulls Housing most active

About 1063 shares have advanced, 1223 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is off record highs and is trading in the green with Sensex is up 33.83 points or 0.08 percent at 41043.54, while the Nifty shed 1.2 points and is trading at 12085.50.

Initial enthusiasm over a phase one Sino-US trade pact gave way to concerns about the lack of concrete details on the agreement. The “phase one” agreement between US and China suspended a threatened round of US tariffs on a USD 160 billion list of Chinese imports that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also agreed to halve the tariff rate, to 7.5 percent, on USD 120 billion worth of Chinese goods, Reuters reported.

Metal and FMCG stocks continue to drag, with the indices down 1 percent each. The top losers from the metal space included Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper and NALCO.

Close

The top FMCG losers included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Global Beverage and United Breweries which shed over a percent each followed by Emami, Marico and Nestle India.

related news

Auto stocks are also under pressure, the top losers being Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty IT is up over a percent led by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, GAIL India, HCL Tech and HDFC while the top losers include Grasim Industries, Vedanta, ITC, Adani Ports and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers included BGR Energy, Deccan Gold, Mastek, Lincoln Pharma and Ashiana Housing while the top losers are OM Metals, NIIT, Generic Engineering and Sterlite Tech.

About 1063 shares have advanced, 1223 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.