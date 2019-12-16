D-Street Buzz: IT stocks shine led by TCS; BGR Energy zooms 18%, Indiabulls Housing most active

The Indian stock market is off record highs and is trading in the green with Sensex is up 33.83 points or 0.08 percent at 41043.54, while the Nifty shed 1.2 points and is trading at 12085.50.

Initial enthusiasm over a phase one Sino-US trade pact gave way to concerns about the lack of concrete details on the agreement. The “phase one” agreement between US and China suspended a threatened round of US tariffs on a USD 160 billion list of Chinese imports that was scheduled to take effect on Sunday. The United States also agreed to halve the tariff rate, to 7.5 percent, on USD 120 billion worth of Chinese goods, Reuters reported.

Metal and FMCG stocks continue to drag, with the indices down 1 percent each. The top losers from the metal space included Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper and NALCO.

The top FMCG losers included Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Global Beverage and United Breweries which shed over a percent each followed by Emami, Marico and Nestle India.

Auto stocks are also under pressure, the top losers being Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty IT is up over a percent led by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, GAIL India, HCL Tech and HDFC while the top losers include Grasim Industries, Vedanta, ITC, Adani Ports and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, TCS, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers included BGR Energy, Deccan Gold, Mastek, Lincoln Pharma and Ashiana Housing while the top losers are OM Metals, NIIT, Generic Engineering and Sterlite Tech.

About 1063 shares have advanced, 1223 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged.