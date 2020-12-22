D-Street Buzz | IT stocks rise; Goldman Sachs resumes coverage on Indian IT firms

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Most IT stocks, including Mindtree, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS traded in the green in morning trade on BSE on December 22 while broader markets were lacklustre.

The Nifty IT index was up about a percent with 9 stocks in the green and only one - Mphasis - in the red around 1030 hours.

IT stocks traded with gains amid weakness in the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The Indian currency opened 18 paise lower at 73.96 per dollar against the previous close of 73.78, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Besides, Accenture's forecast has brightened the outlook for Indian IT firms. Accenture reported strong revenue growth, order bookings and raised guidance, underscoring the accelerated demand for technology transformation.

Global financial firm Goldman Sachs has resumed coverage on the IT sector and said the third wave of the IT outsourcing cycle is ahead.

"We resume coverage of Indian IT with a strong positive outlook," CNBC-TV18 reported Goldman Sachs saying so.

Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' on Infosys, Mindtree, TCS, Tech Mahindra & Mphasis. It has a 'sell' on Wipro and a 'neutral' on HCL Tech and L&T Infotech.

Goldman Sachs believes digitalisation is at scale and work from anywhere are the twin engines to help the companies gain market share.

"We forecast a sharp pick-up in FY22/23E dollar revenue growth of 13.1 percent/9.7 percent for the top-five IT companies. Forecasts are backed up by a strong US GDP growth forecast for 2021," Goldman Sachs said.

