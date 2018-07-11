D-Street Buzz: IT stocks rally led by TCS, Tech Mahindra; Shilpa Medicare zooms 13%; metals drag

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty shedding 6 points and is trading at 10,941 mark. The Sensex is trading lower by 27 points at 36,212.

At 9:22 hrs, the IT index including the BSE and NSE outperformed and is trading higher by over 1 percent. From the BSE, Mindtree (2.81 percent), Tech Mahindra (2.61 percent), Tata Consultancy Services (2.53 percent) and ITI up over 2 percent led the sector rally.

The top IT gainers from NSE included Tata Consultancy Services, KPIT Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Mindtree, which are all up over 2 percent followed by Tata Elxsi, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

Individual oil & gas stocks are up in the morning trade with HPCL up 1 percent followed by BPCL and India Oil Corporation.

However, Nifty metal underperformed all other indices, down 1.5 percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Coal India and JSW Steel.

From the PSU banking space, IDBI Bank zoomed over 7 percent after news of LIC-IDBI Bank deal may trigger an open offer, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting government official.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tech Mahindra and TCS, each adding over 2 percent followed by Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HCL Technologies.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, Infosys, Vakrangee, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

The top losers included names like Vedanta, Hindalco, Coal India, Cipla and ITC.

From the BSE smallcap index, Shilpa Medicare zoomed 13 percent while Ujjas Energy is up 9 percent. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Shalimar Paints and Setco Automotive are the other gainers.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like IDBI which zoomed 6 percent while PNB Housing Finance, Adani Enterprises, Vakrangee and Info Edge are the other gainers.

The top losers are Hindustan Zinc which is down close to 3 percent while Redington India, EID Parry, Hindalco Industries and Gujarat Pipavav Port are the other losers.

Asian Paints, Exide Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Tech, L&T Infotech, Marico and Tata Elxsi are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 843 stocks advancing, 711 declining and 491 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 902 stocks advanced, 672 declined and 65 remained unchanged.

