D-Street Buzz: IT stocks rally led by NIIT Tech, HCL Tech; Indiabulls Housing spikes 11%

The Indian equity market witnessed a rebound in trade on March 2 after experiencing its worst week in over a decade.

Sensex is up 602.26 points or 1.57 percent at 38899.55, and the Nifty jumped 169.10 points at 11370.90.

Nifty IT was the outperforming sector, up almost 3 percent led by gains from NIIT Tech and Tata Elxsi which spiked over 5 percent each followed by HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

From the banking space, ICICI Bank was the top gainer, up over 4 percent while IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank and Punjab National Bank followed.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said, "Markets would continue to track the global indices which are under stress as coronavirus is expected to adversely impact global supply chains. There are reports that US GDP growth will slow down considerably in Q1CY20, while fears of a recession are impacting European markets."

"Nifty could test the crucial support zone of the lower band of prevailing up trending channel on the weekly chart around 11,000 next week. Any decisive break down below that level could trigger fresh selling and push the index towards 10,700 levels. In the case of a rebound, 11,500-11,700 zone would act as strong hurdles," he added.

Escorts jumped over 10 percent and was the top BSE midcap gainer after the company reported better numbers for the month February 2020.

Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 20 percent after it informed the exchanges that RBI affidavit has mentioned no violations of any nature or kind regarding the company.

India VIX plunged 8.05 percent and was trading at 21.37 level.

The top gainers included HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India and Zee Entertainment while the top losers included Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India and Tech Mahindra.

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

32 stocks hit new 52-week high on the BSE including Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Akzo Nobel, Metropolis Healthcare and Ratnamani Metal among others.

163 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including Elgi Equipments, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Bank of Baroda and Zensar Technologies among others.

About 1376 shares have advanced, 587 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the RBI submitted its affidavit in the court in the PIL matter, and the RBI affidavit highlighted the details of loans taken by the borrowers mentioned in PIL and the repayment dates of such loans.: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​