D-Street Buzz: IT stocks outshine led by Mindtree, TCS; HUL jumps 10%, HDFC Bank most active

The Indian stock market witnessed some volatile swings with the Sensex up 1,142.35 points or 4.04 percent at 29430.58, and the Nifty jumped 345.95 points or 4.19 percent at 8609.40.

The IT index is the outpeforming sector, up over 7 percent as the rupee was hovering at 75.05. A weak rupee boosts revenues of IT firms in rupee terms.

Rupee traded volatile in a range near 75, behind the strong covering in equities market but at the same higher Crude prices kept strength in rupee limited. Going ahead the development in number of cases and slowdown in industrial workplaces shall affect the market. The overall trend is still intact for rupee till the time 74 holds in USD/INR pair, said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

The top gainers included Mindtree which surged over 12 percent followed by TCS, Wipro, NIIT Tech, HCL tech, Hexaware Tech and Infosys among others.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by Hindustan Unilever which jumped over 10 percent followed by Nestle India, Emami, Dabur India, Britannia Industries, ITC and Jubilant Foodworks.

Among the pharma names Cadila Healthcare surged over 14 percent hitting upper circuit while Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Divis Labs and Biocon are the other gainers.

India VIX is down 4.96 percent at 68.62 level.

Shares of tractor maker Escorts shot up over 12 percent intraday on March 20 after a media report suggested that US-based Kubota Tractor may acquire 15-20 percent stake in the company.

The deal between Escorts and Kubota Tractor could be announced soon and board of Escorts will meet today to finalise the deal, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

The top gainers included ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech while the top losers included YES Bank, Adani Ports, HDFc Bank, IndusInd Bank and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks on NSE included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

About 1342 shares have advanced, 909 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.