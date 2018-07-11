D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gallop ahead as TCS hits record high; Metals index plunges with Coal India down 4%

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a flat to positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty adding 10 points and is trading at 10,957 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 68 points at 36,308.

At 14:00 hrs, the IT index including the BSE and NSE outperformed and is trading higher by over 2 percent. From the BSE, Bharti Infratel (3.95 percent), Tata Consultancy Services (5.19 percent), Infosys (1.36 percent), HCL Technologies (1.33 percent), Mphasis (1.32 percent) and Tech Mahindra (1.28 percent) led the sector rally.

The top IT gainers from NSE included Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, KPIT Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and Mindtree.

However, Nifty metal underperformed all other indices, down over 3 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Coal India and JSW Steel.

From the BSE smallcap index, Ujjas Energy continues to rally, up over 14 percent followed by Setco Automotive, Shilpa Medicare, Premier Explosive and EROS International Media among others.

Nifty Auto is down close to a percent dragged by Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

From the banking space, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank are trading lower by over 2 percent while Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Federal Bank are the other losers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are TCS which is up 5 percent followed by Bharti Infratel which jumped 3 percent. Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech and Infosys are the other gainers.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, HDFC, Reliance Industries, IDBI Bank and Infosys.

The top losers included names like Vedanta, Coal India, UPL, Hindalco and HPCL.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Adani Power which zoomed over 12 percent followed by Adani Enterprises, EROS International Media, IDBI and Godrej Consumer Products.

The top losers are Idea Cellular which shed 5 percent while Ramco Cement, Coal India, Motherson Sumi and UPL are the other losers which are down 4 percent each.

Asian Paints, Exide Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant Foodworks, HUL, KPIT Tech, L&T Infotech, Marico and Tata Elxsi are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 658 stocks advancing, 1046 declining and 359 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1014 stocks advanced, 1465 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

