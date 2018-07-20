D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain on weak rupee; Infosys up over 3%

IT stocks rallied 2-5% in trade on Friday tracking weakness in the local currency against the US Dollar which hit a fresh record low of Rs 69.12 in morning trade.

The rupee hit a fresh record low against the US Dollar at Rs 69.12/USD, as foreign funds continued to stream out of emerging markets on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and tracking weakness in the yuan.

The S&P BSE IT index rose 1.8 percent led by gains in Infosys which rose 3.2 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra which was up 1.9 percent, NIIT Technologies rallied 1.8 percent, D-Link rose 5 percent.

A weaker rupee could translate into higher returns from the U.S. market, the biggest source of revenue for technology companies, said a Reuters report. But, analysts are terming the IT sector to be as a dark horse of 2018.

Indian IT companies have undertaken initiatives to transform business models, as digitization of businesses leads to higher spend around big data, analytics, mobile, social media and Internet suggest experts.

“Our optimism is based on the strong client additions the sector is seeing in areas which have been delivering double-digit growth. Industrial automation and Financial services continue to be the front-runners for the growth,” Anirudha Taparia, Executive Director, IIFL Investment Managers told Moneycontrol.

“The IT sector could be one of the dark horse sectors for 2018. Domestic consumption-oriented sectors could be another contender for the dark horse sector of 2018,” he said.