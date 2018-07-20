App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain on weak rupee; Infosys up over 3%

The rupee hit a fresh record low against the US Dollar at Rs 69.12/USD, as foreign funds continued to stream out of emerging markets on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and tracking weakness in the yuan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IT stocks rallied 2-5% in trade on Friday tracking weakness in the local currency against the US Dollar which hit a fresh record low of Rs 69.12 in morning trade.

The rupee hit a fresh record low against the US Dollar at Rs 69.12/USD, as foreign funds continued to stream out of emerging markets on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and tracking weakness in the yuan.

The S&P BSE IT index rose 1.8 percent led by gains in Infosys which rose 3.2 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra which was up 1.9 percent, NIIT Technologies rallied 1.8 percent, D-Link rose 5 percent.

A weaker rupee could translate into higher returns from the U.S. market, the biggest source of revenue for technology companies, said a Reuters report. But, analysts are terming the IT sector to be as a dark horse of 2018.

related news

Indian IT companies have undertaken initiatives to transform business models, as digitization of businesses leads to higher spend around big data, analytics, mobile, social media and Internet suggest experts.

“Our optimism is based on the strong client additions the sector is seeing in areas which have been delivering double-digit growth. Industrial automation and Financial services continue to be the front-runners for the growth,” Anirudha Taparia, Executive Director, IIFL Investment Managers told Moneycontrol.

“The IT sector could be one of the dark horse sectors for 2018. Domestic consumption-oriented sectors could be another contender for the dark horse sector of 2018,” he said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Market news

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.