D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Wipro; Tata Motors dargs, Infosys most active

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty50 trading at 11,583, up 27 points while the Sensex gained 107 points and is trading at 38,713.

Nifty IT added over half a percent led by Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Infibeam Avenues.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Lupin which added 2 percent followed by Glenmark Pharma, Divis Labs, Cipla and Sun Pharma.

Selective media stocks are buzzing in this morning session with gains from TV18 Broadcast, Network18, INOX Leisure, Hathway Cable and EROS International Media.

Nifty PSE also added half a percent led by BHEL, GAIL India, General Insurance, NMDC, Power Finance and Rural Electrification Corporation.

India VIX is up 0.57 percent at 21.08 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include GAIL India, BPCL, Asian Paints, Wipro and HCL Tech while Indiabulls Housing, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Hindalco Industries are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Infosys, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and TCS.

Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Mstc and OCL Iron and Steel hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 905 stocks advanced and 641 declined while 530 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,013 stocks advanced, 615 declined and 85 remained unchanged.

