D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Wipro, HCL Tech; Bharti Airtel down 2%, YES Bank gains

The Indian benchmark indices have turned negative in this afternoon session with Nifty down 19 points trading at 11,585 while the Sensex shed 50 points and is trading at 38,650.

Nifty PSU Bank is down over half a percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank.

Media stocks are also trading in the red with loses from Jagran Prakashan which slipped 3 percent followed by Sun TV Network, Zee Media, INOX Leisure, Dish TV and PVR.

Selective infra stocks are weak led by Bharti Airtel which is trading lower by over 2 percent followed by IRB Infra, BHEL, NBCC, NCC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra and Vodafone Idea.

IT stocks are trading in the green led by HCL Tech which jumped 2 percent followed by Wipro, TCS and Mindtree.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers are Hindustan Unilever, ITC, United Spirits, Godrej Consumer and Colgate Palmolive.

India VIX is up 1.94 percent at 20.54 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Wipro, Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India and YES Bank while Indiabulls Housing, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India and TCS.

Infosys, Merck, ICICI Lombard, Seamec and Spacenet Enterprises hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Sterlite Technologies, KSS, Mercator and Shoppers Stop hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 560 stocks advanced and 1,116 declined while 405 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 820 stocks advanced, 1,339 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

