D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Tech Mahindra; HDFC Bank at record high, Just Dial falls

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex are up half a percent each with Nifty adding 76 points and is trading at 12,021 while the Sensex jumped 239 points and is trading at 40,071 mark.

Nifty IT is up 1 percent led by Tech Mahindra which jumped 3 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Oracle Financial Services.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing with gains from Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer, Britannia Industries, Marico, Tata Global Beverage, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Bank Nifty is at record high led by gains from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

However, media stocks are down with loses from Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, TV18 Broadcast, INOX Leisure, DEN Networks and Eros International Media.

India VIX is down 0.70 percent at 15.50 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corporation, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries while the top losers are Grasim Industries, Vedanta, YES Bank, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment.

The most active stocks were Just Dial, NCC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

41 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including Refex Industries, Usha Martin, Info Edge, HPCL, PNC Infratech, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Deep Industries and Kajaria Ceramic among others.

68 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Manpasand Beverages, IIFL Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lloyds Metals and Blue Dart Express among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 802 stocks advanced and 867 declined while 422 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1052 stocks advanced, 1119 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

