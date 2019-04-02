D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by TCS; Zee Ent drags, Tata Motors most active

The Indian benchmark indices are off the high point of the day with Nifty trading below 11,700 at 11,696, up 26 points while the Sensex has added 136 points and is trading at 39,008.

Nifty Realty continues to outperform adding over 2 percent led by Godrej Properties that jumped over 9 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Prestige Estates.

Selective IT stocks are buzzing led by TCS which jumped 2 percent followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Elxsi.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Tata Motors that has spiked over 7 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and MRF.

Selective PSU banks are trading in the green led by Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, OBC and Bank of India.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, TCS and GAIL India while Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Zee Entertainment and TCS.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Merck, MT Educare and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Vodafone Idea, Reliance Communications, Mcnally Bharat Engineering and Uttam Value Steels have hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 772 stocks advanced and 950 declined while 367 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,120 stocks advanced, 1,378 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

