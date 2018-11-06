App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by TCS; Tata Motors jumps 3%, SBI drags

The top BSE midcap gainers included Container Corporation of India, Dewan Housing Finance and MRL while the top losers were Balkrishna Industries, Mphasis and Natco Pharma.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
A day ahead of the Muhurat trading session, the Indian stock market is trade on a handsome note with the Nifty50 adding 64 points, trading at 10,588 while the Sensex is up 197 points at 35,148.

Nifty energy is up 1 percent led by Reliance Industries, GAIL India and ONGC.

IT stocks are also up with gains from Infibeam, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra.

From the auto space, the top gainers included Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR which jumped 3 percent followed by Motherson Sumi Systems, Exide Industries and Bharat Forge.

However, Nifty PSU bank was down half a percent dragged by State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

The top smallcap gainers were Shalimar Paints, 8K Miles Software and Dena Bank. The top losers were Udai Cement, PC Jeweller and V-Mart Retail.

The top gainers from NSE include Vedanta which spiked 8 percent followed by Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, YES Bank and HDFC.

The top losers include Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks are SBI, Cipla, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and PC Jeweller.

Adani Gas, Birla Cable, Kilitch Drugs and Universal Cables are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

11 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Empee Distilleries, Eveready Industries and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 858 stocks advancing and 882 declining while 287 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1041 stocks advanced, 466 declined and 64 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 6, 2018 09:46 am

