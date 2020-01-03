D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by TCS, NIIT Tech; Sun Pharma up 2%, Zee Entertainment falls

The Indian stock market is trading at the low point of the day with Sensex down 168.31 points or 0.4 percent at 41458.33 while the Nifty shed 55.90 points at 12226.30.

Nifty Auto is down a percent dragged by Eicher Motors which shed 2 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Apollo Tyres.

Oil marketing companies are under pressure following US air strike that killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.

Trump strikes on General Qassem Soleimani of Iran is a big escalation in Middle East conflict from last decade. General is among the top three leader from military perspective. His influence stretched from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. Expect crude to boil if Iran retaliates, said Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research at IIFL Securities.

HPCL and BPCL shed 1-2 percent while Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries are trading flat.

The IT index added over a percent following a weak rupee. The top gainers included NIIT Tech which jumped 3 percent followed by HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Sun Pharma, GAIL India, HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys. The top losers include Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and State Bank of India.

Adani Green, MCX India, Ratnamani Metal, GSPL, JK Cement and Narayana Hrudayalaya hit new 52-week high on NSE.

About 1095 shares have advanced, 1034 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.