App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Infosys; Axis Bank up 2%, ICICI Bank hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1012 stocks advancing and 494 declining while 543 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 976 stocks advanced, 464 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Following strong US closing, the Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 30 points, trading at 10,802 while the Sensex gained 130 points and was trading at 35,980.

At 9:30 hrs Nifty Auto was up half a percent led by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Nifty IT added 1 percent led by Infosys which jumped 2 percent followed by Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the banking space, the top gainers were ICICI Bank which jumped 3 percent followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank.

related news

Nifty Media was down over a percent dragged by Dish TV, INOX Leisure, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment.

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which jumped 2 percent followed by Axis Bank, TCS, Tata Motors and UPL while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and BPCL.

The most active stocks were Infosys, Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank, PVR, Praj Industries and Gujarat Fluorochemicals have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

22 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Sandhar Technologies, SRS, Lux Industries and MVL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1012 stocks advancing and 494 declining while 543 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 976 stocks advanced, 464 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 09:50 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank #Infosys #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.