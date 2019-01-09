D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by Infosys; Axis Bank up 2%, ICICI Bank hits new 52-week high

Following strong US closing, the Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 30 points, trading at 10,802 while the Sensex gained 130 points and was trading at 35,980.

At 9:30 hrs Nifty Auto was up half a percent led by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Nifty IT added 1 percent led by Infosys which jumped 2 percent followed by Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

From the banking space, the top gainers were ICICI Bank which jumped 3 percent followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank.

Nifty Media was down over a percent dragged by Dish TV, INOX Leisure, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment.

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which jumped 2 percent followed by Axis Bank, TCS, Tata Motors and UPL while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and BPCL.

The most active stocks were Infosys, Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank, PVR, Praj Industries and Gujarat Fluorochemicals have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

22 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Sandhar Technologies, SRS, Lux Industries and MVL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1012 stocks advancing and 494 declining while 543 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 976 stocks advanced, 464 declined and 52 remained unchanged.

