D-Street Buzz: IT stocks gain led by HCL Tech, Infosys; Zee Entertainment jumps 2%

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note despite Asian markets remained weak in the early morning session with Nifty up 51 points, trading at 11,496 and Sensex adding 166 points, trading at 38,298.

Nifty IT is the outperforming sector, led by Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Media stocks are also buzzing with gains from Zee Entertainment, PVR, Network18, TV Today, INOX Leisure, Dish TV and EROS International.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Unitech, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills.

However, selective metal stocks are down with losses from Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless and Coal India.

The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment while ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, JSW Steel and Power Grid slipped.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, GRUH Finance, Infosys, TCS and ICICI Prudential.

Bata India, Capri Global, JB Chemicals and Spacenet Enterprises have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 1,091 stocks advancing and 466 declining while 513 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,080 stocks advanced, 416 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

