D-Street Buzz: IT stocks fall led by Tech Mahindra; Indiabulls Housing most active

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 174.76 points or 0.42 percent at 41383.24 while and the Nifty shed 49.50 points or 0.40 percent at 12206.40.

Nifty IT is down half a percent dragged by Tech Mahindra which shed close to 2 percent followed by Wipro, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial and HCL Tech.

The auto index is also under pressure, the top losers being Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

Financial stocks are also trading in the red. The top losers are Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

Nifty Metal is trading in the green with gains from Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, NALCO and Welspun Corp among others.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Coal India, GAIL India, Bharti Infratel, NTPC and Power Grid. The top losers include Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and IRCTC.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained for third consecutive session on December 31 following timely payment of interest/principal related to NCDs.

About 1070 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.