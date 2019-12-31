App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT stocks fall led by Tech Mahindra; Indiabulls Housing most active

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and IRCTC.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
BSE, stock exchange
BSE, stock exchange

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 174.76 points or 0.42 percent at 41383.24 while and the Nifty shed 49.50 points or 0.40 percent at 12206.40.

Nifty IT is down half a percent dragged by Tech Mahindra which shed close to 2 percent followed by Wipro, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial and HCL Tech.

The auto index is also under pressure, the top losers being Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

Close

Financial stocks are also trading in the red. The top losers are Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

related news

Nifty Metal is trading in the green with gains from Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, NALCO and Welspun Corp among others.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Coal India, GAIL India, Bharti Infratel, NTPC and Power Grid. The top losers include Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and IRCTC.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained for third consecutive session on December 31 following timely payment of interest/principal related to NCDs.

About 1070 shares have advanced, 924 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.