D-Street Buzz: IT stocks extend gains led by Wipro; Sobha jumps 4%; RIL moves higher

Some robust gains for the Nifty and the Sensex as the Indian stock market is witnessing some bull run in this Tuesday afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 129 points, trading at 10,866 while the Sensex jumped 414 points and was trading at 36,268.

Nifty IT continued to outperform, up over 2.5 percent led by Infibeam which zoomed 11 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and KPIT Tech.

Oil & gas stocks also advanced led by Reliance Industries which jumped close to 3 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

From the real estate space, the top gainers were Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Sobha which jumped over 4 percent each followed by DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Metal stocks were also shining with gains from JSPL, JSW Steel, Coal India, SAIL and Tata Steel.

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro, YES Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Vedanta while the top losers included Bharti Infratel, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Jet Airways, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Sakuma Exports, PVR and Torrent Pharma have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

51 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Spentex Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks and Supreme Petrochem among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1096 stocks advancing and 591 declining while 373 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1501 stocks advanced, 961 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.