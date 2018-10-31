D-Street Buzz: IT stocks extend gains led by Tech Mahindra; Sun Pharma up 2%, metals drag

The Indian benchmark indices continues to hold on to the morning gains with the Nifty50 up 25 points, trading at 10,224 while the Sensex gained 59 points at 33,950.

Nifty IT continues to outperform the broader indices as well as other sectors as the rupee turned weak against the US dollar. The top gainers include Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Infosys, KPIT Tech, HCL Tech, Infibeam and Wipro.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

However, Nifty metal is down 2 percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, NALCO, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and NMDC.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are HG Infra which zoomed 13 percent followed Dhanlaxmi Bank and Bombay Dyeing. The top losers are Bhansali Engineering, 8K Miles Software and Dhampur Sugar.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Cummins India, Torrent Power and Dewan Housing Finance. The top losers are Future Retail, Tata Global and Indian Bank.

The top gainers from NSE include Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC, Infosys and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top losers include Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Labs and NTPC.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank, HDFC Bank and DHFL.

Divis Labs and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 34 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Financial Inclusion, IndusInd Bank, Emami and Tata Global Beverages among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 925 stocks advancing and 735 declining while 396 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1198 stocks advanced, 1059 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.