D-Street Buzz: IT stocks drag led by TCS; Zee Ent falls 3%, Indiabulls Housing most active

The Indian stock market is trading in the red with Sensex down 155.80 points or 0.38 percent at 40331.63 while the Nifty shed 45.10 points and is trading at 11892.40.

Nifty IT shed over a percent after the rupee extended morning gains and trading near day's high level at 70.92 per dollar. The top losers from the IT space included Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Just Dial, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Oil & gas stocks are under pressure, the top losers are GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL, Power Grid and Reliance Industries. Brent futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 64.11 per barrel.

Nifty Auto shed half a percent dragged by Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, MRF, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor Company.

However, passenger vehicle production in India rose 4.06 percent during November, a report by an industry body showed on Tuesday, signalling a potential recovery of the sector hurt by a crippling slowdown in demand. Passenger vehicle production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles, the report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Hindustan Unilever, Grasim Industries, UPL, Titan Company and Sun Pharma while the top losers include Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, GAIL India, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, State Bank of India, TCS and HDFC AMC.

About 722 shares have advanced, 1271 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.