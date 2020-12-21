MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Buzz | IT stocks buck the trend; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS shine

Accenture's forecast has brightened the outlook for Indian IT firms. Accenture reported strong revenue growth, order bookings and raised guidance, underscoring the accelerated demand for technology transformation.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 11:39 AM IST
Representative image | Source: Unsplash

Representative image | Source: Unsplash

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bucking the trend, most IT stocks traded with gains in intraday trade on BSE on December 21 even though the market benchmarks were lacklustre and most sectoral indices traded with losses.

Gains in shared of Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and Wipro lifted the BSE IT index up by over a percent.

IT stocks traded with gains amid weakness in the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The Indian currency opened 18 paise lower at 73.75 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.57.

Besides, Accenture's forecast has brightened the outlook for Indian IT firms. Accenture reported strong revenue growth, order bookings and raised guidance, underscoring the accelerated demand for technology transformation.

Close

Related stories

On the other hand, a US court pulled up the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for denying a visa to an H-1B visa holder in a “capricious and arbitrary” manner.

Given that Indians are the largest beneficiaries of the visa, such decisions had a huge impact on them and also the companies that are hiring. The Circuit’s decision also throws light on the need to limit the USCIS’ discretion in interpreting the OOH rules to deny meritorious H-1B petitions.

The BSE IT index traded 0.94 percent higher at 23,445 at 1125 hours, with 35 stocks in the green and 15 in the red.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BSE IT #markets
first published: Dec 21, 2020 11:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.