D-Street Buzz | IT stocks buck the trend; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS shine

Bucking the trend, most IT stocks traded with gains in intraday trade on BSE on December 21 even though the market benchmarks were lacklustre and most sectoral indices traded with losses.

Gains in shared of Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and Wipro lifted the BSE IT index up by over a percent.

IT stocks traded with gains amid weakness in the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The Indian currency opened 18 paise lower at 73.75 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.57.

Besides, Accenture's forecast has brightened the outlook for Indian IT firms. Accenture reported strong revenue growth, order bookings and raised guidance, underscoring the accelerated demand for technology transformation.

On the other hand, a US court pulled up the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for denying a visa to an H-1B visa holder in a “capricious and arbitrary” manner.

Given that Indians are the largest beneficiaries of the visa, such decisions had a huge impact on them and also the companies that are hiring. The Circuit’s decision also throws light on the need to limit the USCIS’ discretion in interpreting the OOH rules to deny meritorious H-1B petitions.

The BSE IT index traded 0.94 percent higher at 23,445 at 1125 hours, with 35 stocks in the green and 15 in the red.