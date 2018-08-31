D-Street Buzz: IT & pharma stocks outperform with Tech Mahindra, Lupin up 3%; RIL falls 2%

After showing some positive move in the morning session, the Indian market has slipped into the red this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 14 points at 11,662 while the Sensex is trading lower by 59 points at 38,631.

The negative move is largely aided by the Nifty energy index which is trading lower by over 1 percent dragged by Reliance Industries which shed over 2 percent while Tata Power Company is down close to 2 percent.

Telecom stocks are buzzing with Bharti Infratel up close to 2 percent while Reliance Communications and Tata Communications shed 2 percent each.

However, with the rupee breaching the 71 mark this morning, sectors like IT and Pharma is outperforming all other indices.

The IT index is up 1.5 percent led by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Mindtree, Infosys and Wipro. Tata Elxsi added 1 percent.

From the pharma space, which is up over 2 percent, the stocks which gained the most are Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare which added 3 percent each followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises and Sun Pharma.

From the BSE smallcap space, JP Power jumped 9 percent followed by Jai Corp, Welspun Industries and Asian Oil. The top losers are Cerebra Integrated Technologies which tanked 10 percent followed by Flexituff International.

Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The top losers include YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel.

The top BSE gainers are Jai Corp, Welspun Industries, HDIL, Reliance Naval and Abbott India.

The top BSE losers include Kwality, YES Bank, HCC, Union Bank of India and Kirloskar Oil.

Abbott, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Consumer, Infosys, ITC, Sun Pharma and Whirlpool are some of the few stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 48 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, MEP Infra and Lanco Infra among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 846 stocks advancing, 834 declining and 392 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1252 stocks advanced, 1186 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

