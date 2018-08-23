D-Street Buzz: IT, pharma stocks up on weak rupee; L&T gains on buyback approval, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices are marginally up this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty up 3 points and trading at 11,574. The Sensex on the other hand is up 39 points and is trading at 38,325.

At 12:25 hrs, Nifty pharma is up over 1.5 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

IT stocks are also buzzing this afternoon led by HCL Tech, Oracle Financial Services and Tech Mahindra.

Nifty Infra is also trading in the green with Larsen & Toubro up 2 percent after the Board approved buyback of shares. The other gainers include names like NTPC, Reliance Communications and Siemens.

PSU banks are trading in the red with the index down almost 2 percent dragged by Bank of India which is down 3 percent while Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Allahabad Bank are down over 1 percent each.

Oil & gas stocks are trading mixed with BPCL, HPCL and IOC down 2 percent each while on the other hand, Reliance Industries is trading higher by close to a percent.

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and NTPC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Mahanagar Gas which tanked 7 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki are the other active stocks.

The top losers are Tata Motors, IOC, HPCL, BPCL and Hindalco Industries.

The top BSE gainers are Linde India which jumped over 9 percent while Welspun Corp, Nestle India, Kajaria Ceramics and Bombay Burmah are the other gainers.

The top losers include names like Mahanagar Gas, Finolex Cables, Tata Steel, SREI Infra and NALCO.

42 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Bata India, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Cipla, Divis Labs, Godrej Consumer, Havells India, Kaveri Seed, GSK Consumer, Nestle, NIIT Tech, Sun Pharma and VIP Industries.

On the other hand 47 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Amtek Auto, South Indian Bank, Gammon Infra and Gitanjali Gems among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 784 stocks advancing, 912 declining and 376 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1130 stocks advanced 1356 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

