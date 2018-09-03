D-Street Buzz: IT, pharma stocks rise led by Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs; Network18 zooms 15%

The Indian market is trading on a handsome note this Monday morning with the Nifty50 up 32 points at 11,712 while the Sensex is trading higher by 124 points at 38,769.

The Nifty auto index is up half a percent led by Ashok Leyland which jumped close to 4 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Bajaj Auto, Exide Industries and Bharat Forge among others.

Following a weak rupee, IT stocks are buzzing led by Wipro which is higher by 5 percent while Mindtree, HCL Tech, Infosys and KPIT Tech are the other gainers.

Pharma stocks are also trading higher with gains from Dr Reddy's Labs which added 3 percent followed by Lupin, Sun Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

From the BSE smallcap space, Network18 zoomed 15 percent followed by Goodricke Group, West Coast Paper and Everest Kanto Cylinder.

Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Eicher Motors and Hindalco Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree.

The top losers include UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, GAIL India and Hindustan Unilever.

The top BSE gainers are Network18, Sadbhav Engineering, Asahi India Glass, HCC and Motilal Oswal.

The top BSE losers include Balkrishna Industries, Ashoka Buildcon, Kirloskar Oil, DLF and Piramal Enterprises.

Albert David, GSK Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, GSK Consumer, Havells India, Infosys, ITC, NIIT Tech and Tech Mahindra are some of the few stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 30 stocks have hit new 52-week low including eClerx Services, DB Realty and Gammon India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1102 stocks advancing, 550 declining and 433 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1469 stocks advanced, 768 declined and 95 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.