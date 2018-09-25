D-Street Buzz: IT, pharma stocks up on weak rupee led by Aurobindo Pharma, HCL Tech; RIL gains

There is no stopping the slide in the Indian stock market as the benchmark indices have yet again opened lower amid higher crude oil prices and a falling rupee. The Nifty50 is down 48 points and is trading below 11,ooo at 10,919 while the Sensex is trading lower by 119 points at 36,185.

Nifty realty is the biggest contributor to the market fall, down 1 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by Prestige Estates which tanked 16 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate is down 3 percent and HDIL.

Bank Nifty is trading lower by 1 percent dragged by IDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, YES Bank ahead of its board meet is trading higher by 1.5 percent.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries gained half a percent while ONGC is up 1 percent. On the other hand, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India and India Oil Corporation are all trading in the red.

Nifty pharma is trading in the green led by Aurobindo Pharma which added 1.5 percent followed by Lupin and Sun Pharma.

From the BSE midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) is down 11 percent followed by Adani Transmission, GRUH Finance and Berger Paints.

From the smallcap space, Bengal & Assam Company spiked 7 percent followed by Gujarat Borosil and Hathway Cable. The top smallcap losers include Rolta India, Satin Creditcare and Can Fin Homes.

The top NSE gainers include names like YES Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HCL Tech.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and HPCL.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

The top gainers from BSE are Sonata Software, VST Industries, Birla Corp, Dena Bank and IIFL Holdings.

The top losers include names like DHFL, Can Fin Homes, Tata Steel, HEG and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Monnet Ispat and Electrosteel Steels are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, 230 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Atul Auto, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Can Fin Homes, Castrol, Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, OBC and Reliance Infra among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 295 stocks advancing, 1300 declining and 416 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 454 stocks advanced, 1350 declined and 82 remained unchanged.

