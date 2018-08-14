D-Street Buzz: IT, pharma stocks gain led by Sun Pharma, Mindtree; HDIL jumps 9%, RIL gains

The Indian benchmark indices this Tuesday afternoon continues to trade on a positive note, extending the respective morning gains with the Nifty up 89 points at 11, 444 while the Sensex jumped 253 points and is trading at 37,898.

The midcap index is up 1 percent with gains from Bata India, Biocon, Havells India, India Cements, Reliance Capital and Tata Global Beverage among others.

With rupee hitting an all-time low of 70.08 against the US dollar, IT stocks are trading on handsome note with the index up 1 percent led by Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

Nifty Energy is also up a percent with Reliance Industries gaining close to 2 percent while GAIL India and ONGC are the other gainers.

The other sector which has a positive impact due to the rupee weakness is pharma which is buzzing led by Sun Pharma which zoomed close to 4 percent followed by Cipla, Divis Labs and Lupin among others.

Selective private banks are also trading in the green led by Axis Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank.

Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors and UltraTech Cement are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Tata Steel, TCS, SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers are HDIL which zoomed 9 percent while Balkrishna Industries, VA Tech Wabag, Apollo Hospitals and DEN Networks.

Bata India, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Infosys, ITC, PAGE Industries, JSW Steel, NIIT Tech and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 839 stocks advancing, 863 declining and 370 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1226 stocks advanced, 1395 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.