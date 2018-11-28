App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: IT, media stocks continue to surge led by Infosys, Zee Entertainment; YES Bank tanks 9%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 653 stocks advancing and 1043 declining while 366 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 986 stocks advanced, 1512 declined and 171 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian stock market continues to hold on to the earlier gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 56 points, trading at 10,741 while the Sensex gained 272 points at 35,785.

Nifty IT and Nifty Media are outshining all other indices, up over 2 percent each led by Infosys which jumped 4 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Oracle Financial Services, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

From the media space the top gainers are Zee Entertainment, INOX Leisure, Network18 Media and PVR.

However Nifty Realty shed 1 percent dragged by Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sunteck Realty and DLF.

PSU Banks are also weak with loses from Bank of Baroda, Oriental bank of Commerce, PNB and Union Bank of India.

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, Infosys, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries.

The top losers included YES Bank, HPCL, BPCL, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Arvind, Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Electrosteel Steels and Vindhya Telelinks are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

74 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Arvind, ONGC, Max India, IL&FS Transportation Networks, RAIN Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Prabhat Dairy among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

