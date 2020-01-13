D-Street Buzz: IT index outshines led by Infosys; FMCG stocks gain, YES Bank drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a handsome note with Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs led by Infosys which jumped over 4 percent after its profit beat estimates and also cleared its name with regards to the whistle-blower case.

Sensex is up 231.84 points or 0.56 percent at 41831.56 while the Nifty gained 62.90 points and is trading at 12319.70.

Nifty IT is the outperforming sector led mainly by heavyweight Infosys which jumped over 4 percent following better than expected Q3 earnings. The other gainers include Tata Elxsi, NIIT Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Metal stocks are also shining following ease of geo-political tensions with the top gainers being MOIL, Tata Steel, Coal India, NMDC, NALCO and Jindal Steel & Power.

India VIX is up 2.13 and is trading at 14.38 level.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Infosys, Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Britannia Industries. The top losers include YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL< Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Infosys, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes include YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Infosys, Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors and SAIL.

45 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Birla Corp, Alkem Laboratories, DLF, Tata Global, Tata Chemicals, Relaxo Footwear, Jubilant Foodworks, Shree Cements and SRF among others.

About 1412 shares have advanced, 847 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Tata Global Beverage with stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 350 and a buy also on Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 684, target of Rs 710.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.