D-Street Buzz: IT index outperforms led by Tech Mahindra; Titan at new 52- week high, Eros Media tanks

Dalal Street is witnessing some handsome gains with Nifty up 77 points and is trading at 11,947 while the Sensex jumped 265 points and is trading at 39,881 level.

Nifty IT is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Wipro and Oracle Financial Services Software.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by gains from Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, GSK Consumer, Dabur India, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries and United Spirits.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Infratel which jumped over 2.5 percent followed by Siemens, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid.

From the banking space, IndusInd Bank added a percent while State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are the other gainers. The top PSU bank losers include Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank.

Selective media stocks are trading in the red, the top losers are EROS International Media which tanked 10 percent followed by UFO Moviez, Dish TV, TV18 Broadcast, Network 18 and INOX Leisure.

India VIX is marginally up by 0.13 percent at 14.88 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS while the top losers are BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India and Just Dial.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including Titan Company, Havells India, PNC Infratech, Balmer Lawrie, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilizers, Vaibhav Global and ABB India among others.

145 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Adlabs Entertainment, Reliance Power, Eros Media, Reliance Naval, Jet Airways, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Jain Irrigation, Manpasand Beverages, Quess Corp, MRPL and Coffee Day Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 841 stocks advanced and 806 declined while 454 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1015 stocks advanced, 922 declined and 120 remained unchanged.

