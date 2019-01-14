App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks in red with L&T down 2%; YES Bank rises, Avenue Supermarts tanks

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 501 stocks advancing and 1076 declining while 493 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 671 stocks advanced, 1101 declined and 108 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

It is not a good morning for the Indian benchmark indices as the Nifty50 was down 69 points, trading at 10,725 while the Sensex fell 220 points and was trading at 35,790.

Nifty Metal was down 1 percent with loses from JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the real estate space, the top losers were Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Infra stocks were also trading in the red led by L&T, NBCC, NCC, NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Power and GMR Infra.

Bank Nifty was also weak as Federal Bank fell 5 percent while Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and PNB were the other losers. However, YES Bank jumped 3 percent.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers included GAIL India, Larsen & Toubro, Vedanta, NTPC and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, TCS and ICICI Bank.

Aarti Industries, Maharashtra Scooters, Torrent Pharma and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

50 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Bharat Wire Ropes, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jamna Auto, LEEL Electricals, Orchid Pharma and Tata Steel among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 14, 2019 10:23 am

